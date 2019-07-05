July bird forecast

What to watch for in July: Patriotic Birds sporting Red, White or Blue

Here’s the Central Texas bird forecast for the month, courtesy of Travis Audubon. Learn more about Central Texas birds and bird-related events for all ages at travisaudubon.org or by calling 512-300-BIRD. Follow us at www.facebook.com/travisaudubon

Northern Cardinal – James Giroux

We don’t have a single bird species that sports all three colors of the American flag. However there are some birds that wear patriotic colors, and two of them might even be present at the many neighborhood Fourth of July parades. Keep your eyes open for bright red Northern Cardinals and bright blue and white Blue Jays. There are several strikingly white birds in Austin, particularly two egrets, the Great Egret and the Snowy Egret. Look for them in wetlands, and along the edges of waterways and ponds.

The Northern Cardinal is found all around Austin in our parks, greenbelts and backyards. The male likes to sing from conspicuous song perches, while the female builds their nest. Attract cardinals to your yard by planting native shrubs like mountain laurel, yaupon and possumhaw holly which provide dense cover. At this time of the year it is likely that cardinal pairs are busy raising their second broods.

Blue Jay – James Giroux

Blue Jays are easily identifiable birds whose young are fledging now. If you see a fully feathered Blue Jay on the ground that appears to be staying put but uninjured, resist the urge to save it. Chances are it is a young bird just learning how to fly. At this stage of its life the parents are still feeding it, but it is very vulnerable to cats and other predators. Do it and other wildlife a favor and keep your cat indoors.

Snowy Egret – Note its yellow feet! – James Giroux

Great Egrets and Snowy Egrets are wading birds with immaculate all white plumage. The Great Egret is a little over 3 feet tall, and the Snowy is 2 feet tall. If the two are standing in close proximity the size difference is obvious. Look for the large yellow dagger like bill of the Great Egret, as well as its all black legs. The adult Snowy has a black bill, black legs, and bright yellow feet. (The juvenile Snowy Egret’s legs can be two toned – black in front and greenish up the back.)

Snowy Egret with frog – James Giroux

You may also notice the feeding styles of the two species differ. The Great Egret is often stationary or walks very slowly, before it strikes amazingly quickly to catch prey. According to the Birds of North America Online the Snowy Egret has the widest “behavioral repertoire of all North American Herons. Behaviors include standing, bill-vibrating (tongue-flicking), head-swaying, pecking, walking slowly, walking quickly, running, hopping, leapfrog feeding, wing-flicking, openwing-feeding, underwing-feeding, foot-stirring, foot-raking, foot probing, foot paddling, hovering, hover-stirring, dipping, disturb and chase, and foot-dragging.” In other words, it is very active, sometimes appearing frantic. Watching closely you should be able to see the yellow feet.

Snowy Egret at McKinney Falls State Park – James Giroux

When flying, both Great and Snowy Egrets usually fly with their necks coiled. The Great Egret flies with deep wingbeats, about two per second and it has the longer legs. This is not to say that every white bird you see flying is a Snowy or Great Egret. At certain times of the year you may encounter Cattle Egrets (often in fields with cattle), White Ibis, and American White Pelicans. Juvenile Little Blue Herons are inconveniently white too.

Our national symbol, the Bald Eagle, comes to mind when you think of patriotism. Summer is not really their season here in Austin, with most heading to cooler climes for the summer months. Until their return enjoy our red, white and blue birds.

Travis Audubon July Events Check the Travis Audubon website calendar and field trip pages for other events and details. You might enjoy the Ruffled Feathers Book Club and Purple Martin parties (Information will be posted as soon as the famous roost is located.)

Birds of Central Texas Presentation at Pioneer FarmsJuly 14, 10:30 a.m.Join us to learn about our central Texas birds. Travis Audubon birders will be sharing information about the sights, sounds, and habits of our local birds. Afterwards, take time to explore the prairie, woodland, and creek habitats of Pioneer Farms looking for birds. No registration required. Pioneer Farms’ Dance Hall 10621 Pioneer Farms Drive, Austin TX, 78702 in the IH35/Braker Lane area of Northeast Austin. Note: Presentation is free; Admission to explore the ground afterwards is as follows: Adults $8, Youth (3-17) $6, Seniors (65 and over) $6, Children 2 and under are free. Pay admission at the General Store on arrival.

Swift Watch at Chaetura Canyon in the Lakeway area. July 13, 7:00 p.m. Registration and donation required. Visit this magical sanctuary for Chimney Swifts. Hang out on the deck and watch them come in to roost in the chimneys built just for them. There is also a Morning Canyon Crawl that same day if you are a morning person.

Field Trips — Beginners welcome.

Beginner Bird Walk: Hornsby Bend River Trail July 6, 7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. The Beginners’ Bird Walk is held on the first Saturday of each month and is open to birders of all levels and ages. It’s free. It’s fun. Membership is not required. Registration is not required. Need binoculars? We’ve got loaners. The location is different each month.

This month come bird in the shade at Austin’s top birding hotspot, located just a little northeast of the airport off Hwy 71 at 2210 FM 973. We’ll look for our local residents, summer visitors, and woodpeckers. (Pileated Woodpeckers have been reported to be nesting at Hornsby.)

Meet at the Center for Environmental Research. We’ll watch the Purple Martins and look for Eastern Bluebirds as people gather. Then, we’ll car pool to the ponds and the trail beyond. In addition, we’ll check the drying beds for shorebirds as we drive along the levee.

Hornsby Bend Monthly Bird Walk July 20, 7:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. 2210 FM 973, Austin, TX. Join us to explore Austin’s premier birding site. All levels of birders are welcome and no registration is required. Meet in front of the Center for Environmental Research. Wear closed toe shoes and bring a hat and water. Long-sleeved shirts and pants recommended.

Compiled by Jane Tillman, Travis Audubon Volunteer