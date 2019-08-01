Join Jim and Kaxan at Puppy Mill Awareness Day VIP Reception

Jim and Kaxan will co-emcee Friday night’s Puppy Mill Awareness Day VIP Reception. Attendees will have the chance to bid on Kaxan’s latest masterpiece, based on Game of Thrones.

Kaxan debuts “Game of Bones” painting during the 4:30 p.m. newscast Thursday. The artwork will be auctioned at the Puppy Mill Awareness Day VIP Reception.

If you can’t make it Friday night, be sure to join us on September 29th for Puppy Mill Awareness Day.

PMADTX is a 501c3 Non-Profit Organization located in Austin, Texas, that is dedicated to driving awareness of Puppy Mills and the related abuse as well as raising monies to assist in providing resources and care that these animals so desperately need.