Jim Spencer shares his favorite video from historic winter storm

I first saw this video on TikTok and asked our team to track down the videographer–I had to put this on TV. Meteorologist Kristen Currie did the detective work and Jimmy Palmer from Lago Vista sent us a copy.

I asked him to tell me about the experience, and here’s what he said: “… it, was a crazy time! … it was on Bar-k ranch road by the Rusty Allen Airport in Lago Vista. All of us had grown up out there so it was so surreal to be snowboarding in 6” of powder anywhere in Texas let alone our hometown! We all just couldn’t believe it. Not sure if it’ll ever snow like that again (will it? Promise I won’t tell lol) but It definitely feels like a once-in-a-lifetime experience for all of us!! Also it was a real treat to be able to ride at basically sea level instead of a mile or more up lol we could actually breathe!! Hahaha.”

You could tell they were having a blast, and yes Jimmy, it may have been a once-in-a-lifetime experience!

Credit: Jimmy Palmer – TikiCam Productions