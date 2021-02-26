Jim Spencer shares his favorite video from historic winter storm

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

I first saw this video on TikTok and asked our team to track down the videographer–I had to put this on TV. Meteorologist Kristen Currie did the detective work and Jimmy Palmer from Lago Vista sent us a copy.

I asked him to tell me about the experience, and here’s what he said: “… it, was a crazy time! … it was on Bar-k ranch road by the Rusty Allen Airport in Lago Vista.  All of us had grown up out there so it was so surreal to be snowboarding in 6” of powder anywhere in Texas let alone our hometown!  We all just couldn’t believe it. Not sure if it’ll ever snow like that again (will it? Promise I won’t tell lol)  but It definitely feels like a once-in-a-lifetime experience for all of us!! Also it was a real treat to be able to ride at basically sea level instead of a mile or more up lol we could actually breathe!! Hahaha.”

You could tell they were having a blast, and yes Jimmy, it may have been a once-in-a-lifetime experience!

Credit: Jimmy Palmer – TikiCam Productions

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 -Day and Hourly for Category

7 Day Forecast

Friday

59° / 53°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 59° 53°

Saturday

79° / 67°
Mostly Cloudy / AM Shower
Mostly Cloudy / AM Shower 20% 79° 67°

Sunday

81° / 49°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 81° 49°

Monday

54° / 43°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 54° 43°

Tuesday

60° / 49°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 60° 49°

Wednesday

70° / 57°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 70° 57°

Thursday

78° / 48°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 30% 78° 48°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

56°

10 PM
Cloudy
0%
56°

55°

11 PM
Cloudy
0%
55°

53°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
53°

53°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
53°

53°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
53°

54°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
54°

55°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
55°

56°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
56°

57°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
57°

57°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
57°

60°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
60°

63°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
63°

65°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
65°

68°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
68°

71°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
71°

73°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
73°

75°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
75°

77°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°

79°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

78°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

76°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

74°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
74°

72°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
72°

71°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
71°

More Weather Tools

Low Water Crossing & Road Closures

Rainfall Amounts Map

Austin & Central Texas Local Radar

Allergy Report

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss