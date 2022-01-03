It was the warmest December on record for Austin — and others

Weather

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you noticed yourself wearing more shorts and T-shirts in December instead of sweaters and boots, you weren’t alone.

For most of the month of December, Central Texas weather was dominated by the above average temperatures. This is because we just experienced the warmest December on record in Austin.

And while we may sound like a broken record iterating the importance of this, new data is coming in that it wasn’t just Austin that saw record warmth in December.

According to their respective National Weather Service offices, the following cities had their warmest Decembers on record. The following temperatures are the “mean” temperatures, which is an average of the highs and lows recorded for each day of the month.

Warm Decembers Record

  • 1st Dallas/Ft. Worth: 61.3°
  • 1st: Waco, TX: 62.3°
  • 1st: Baton Rouge, LA: 63.9°
  • 1st: New York City, Central Park: 43.8°
  • 1st: Newark, NJ: 44.5°
  • 2nd (tied): Nashville, TN: 53.1°
  • 1st: Lincoln, NE, 49.9°
  • 1st: St. Louis, MO: 47.0°
  • 1st warmest July-December: Denver, CO: 62.3°

