AUSTIN (KXAN) — Just a few weeks after an outbreak of tornados near Round Rock, Central Texas is dealing with the aftermath of yet another severe storm near Salado that produced large hail and a tornado. KXAN viewers have noted that it feels like a lot, but it’s not the first time Central Texas has seen record-breaking severe weather this time of year.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Austin/San Antonio has a tool that lets us look back at weather history in its coverage area. It shows severe weather this time of year is not new for us.

Here’s a look back at April 12 in history:

1927: Also on this day in weather history, a deadly tornado touched down near Rocksprings back in 1927.

Another hit Burnet in 1906. Nobody died in that one but dozens were injured, according to the NWS.

A quick look at the weather history surrounding April 12 shows other large storms around this time of year that date back decades:

April 10, 2004 : Lavaca County saw large hail the size of baseballs.

April 11, 1980: a storm that started near Fredericksburg and moved across southern Travis County produced golf ball-sized hail that cost thousands in damages.

April 14, 1997 : Storms similar to what Central Texas saw last month produced tornadoes and large hail. One of those tornados touched down near Bee Cave and then traveled to Lake Travis.

April 15, 1973: five people died and several others were injured after a tornado on I-35 near Pearsall hit a car and then went to destroy homes and hit the Frio County Airport, according to the NWS.

This week in history, there are 11 major weather events dating back to 1906, many costly and deadly.