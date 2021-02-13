ICY ROADS: Crashes across Central Texas, residents urged to stay home

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After several crashes on Friday’s wintry roads, streets are expected to continue frosting over into the weekend — and drivers are being urged to stay where they are if they can.

Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department say they’ve been busy responding to hundreds of emergencies over the past two days.

Brad Wheelis, of Texas DPS, is now urging everyone to stay off roads this weekend.

“Help us out. Stay home,” says Wheelis. “Because if you stay home, you don’t have to worry about defensive driving, you don’t have to worry about slowing down, and you don’t have to worry that you’re not coming home to your family at the end of the day.”

From noon on Thursday until noon on Friday, Austin-Travis County EMS crews responded to nearly 650 calls for service. According to ATCEMS, there were 45 ambulances in service to respond to emergencies on Friday night into Saturday morning.

Austin Fire Department reports that from this same time period, crews responded to over 800 calls for service, which is about 300 more than a typical 24-hour timeframe.

TxDOT says if you do have to drive this weekend, remember these tips:

  • Slow down
  • Give other drivers space
  • Pump your brakes if you feel yourself sliding
  • ALWAYS wear your seatbelt

