‘When they say to leave, you should leave’: Hurricane Laura survivors take in the aftermath

Hurricane Laura

by: , KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LAKE CHARLES, Louisiana (KXAN) — On Thursday, survivors of Hurricane Laura started to pick up the pieces.

“We’ve never experienced a category four,” said Gary Miles.

In Lake Charles, he and his family said they hid under couch cushions in their bathtub.

“I had on a motorcycle helmet in case a tree fell.”

The eye of Hurricane Laura passed right over them. Louisiana State Police launched their own drones to look at the damage on Interstate 10.

One family from Sulphur, which is located along the highway, regrets not evacuating and escaping to safety.

“When they say to leave, you should leave. Because it’s going to be worth it in the long run,” Bryce Gardner said.

They spent the night holding down their grandfather’s store. Now, they say it’s in shambles, like many other businesses across town.

“I didn’t feel safe, and I didn’t feel safe for my child.”

Insurance adjusters have been called. Most people say they’ll start their own cleanups until help arrives within the next three days.

Roads in areas like Holly Beach were mostly impassable. The only ones able to get through were Red Cross trucks and helicopters giving aid.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 -Day and Hourly for Category

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

98° / 79°
Mainly clear
Mainly clear 10% 98° 79°

Friday

105° / 79°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 105° 79°

Saturday

104° / 78°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 104° 78°

Sunday

103° / 79°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 103° 79°

Monday

102° / 79°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 102° 79°

Tuesday

101° / 78°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 101° 78°

Wednesday

101° / 77°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 101° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

86°

12 AM
Clear
0%
86°

85°

1 AM
Clear
0%
85°

84°

2 AM
Clear
0%
84°

82°

3 AM
Clear
0%
82°

82°

4 AM
Clear
0%
82°

81°

5 AM
Clear
10%
81°

80°

6 AM
Clear
10%
80°

80°

7 AM
Clear
10%
80°

81°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
81°

84°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
84°

88°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
88°

92°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
92°

96°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
96°

98°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
98°

101°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
101°

103°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
103°

104°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
104°

104°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
104°

103°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
103°

101°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
101°

97°

8 PM
Clear
0%
97°

95°

9 PM
Clear
0%
95°

92°

10 PM
Clear
0%
92°

89°

11 PM
Clear
0%
89°

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss