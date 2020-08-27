WATCH: Laura rips off roof of Lake Charles casino

Hurricane Laura

by: Shelby Banks

Posted: / Updated:

LAKE CHARLES, La. (WKRG) — News 5 photojournalist Matt Goins has shared video of the Golden Nugget casino losing part of its roof as Hurricane Laura moves through the area. Laura made landfall this morning as a dangerous category four storm.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 -Day and Hourly for Category

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

98° / 78°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 98° 78°

Friday

102° / 79°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 102° 79°

Saturday

101° / 77°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 101° 77°

Sunday

102° / 78°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 102° 78°

Monday

101° / 79°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 101° 79°

Tuesday

101° / 78°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 101° 78°

Wednesday

100° / 74°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 100° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

5 AM
Clear
10%
77°

77°

6 AM
Clear
10%
77°

76°

7 AM
Clear
10%
76°

78°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
78°

82°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
82°

85°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
85°

89°

11 AM
Sunny
10%
89°

93°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
93°

95°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
95°

97°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
97°

98°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
98°

99°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
99°

98°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
98°

97°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
97°

94°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
94°

91°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
91°

89°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
89°

87°

10 PM
Clear
10%
87°

86°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
20%
86°

85°

12 AM
Clear
0%
85°

84°

1 AM
Clear
0%
84°

83°

2 AM
Clear
0%
83°

82°

3 AM
Clear
0%
82°

81°

4 AM
Clear
0%
81°

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss