LAKE CHARLES, La. (WKRG) — News 5 photojournalist Matt Goins has shared video of the Golden Nugget casino losing part of its roof as Hurricane Laura moves through the area. Laura made landfall this morning as a dangerous category four storm.
LATEST STORIES
- WATCH: Laura rips off roof of Lake Charles casino
- DOJ announces federal civil rights investigation into shooting of Jacob Blake
- Texas teacher placed on leave after complaints about Black Lives Matter, LGBTQ posters in her virtual classroom
- APD investigating fatal shooting in downtown Austin
- Person killed in Research Boulevard crash in northwest Austin