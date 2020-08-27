Some people say they’re not evacuating the Port Arthur area

Hurricane Laura

by: KXAN Staff,

Posted: / Updated:

PORT ARTHUR, Texas (KXAN) — While coastal cities have been told to evacuate, not all residents are listening.

When asked if he was nervous about Hurricane Laura, business owner Mohammad Arshad said, “No! I have seen four or five storms.”

Another resident said, “she has to be badder than Harvey. I made it through Harvey, I’m going to make it through Laura.”

Local police say only about 50% of people are voluntarily evacuating. They’re doing their best to shuttle off livestock and pick up loose items.

“We already lost everything in Harvey. If we lose stuff now, what’s the difference? Why go?” said another resident.

Hurricane Harvey destroyed entire neighborhoods, including one called Montrose located more than five miles off the coast.

The building code for new structures has changed since then to help prevent damage during storms. Special engineers must design the foundation plans for homes in the flood zone, and houses have to have windows that can sustain 120 mile per hour wind gusts.

After Hurricane Rita came through Port Arthur, houses had to be built on stilts.

For now, some residents are hunkering down until Thursday morning, when they can come out and survey the damage.

“Pray for us. That’s all you can do. It’s us and God!”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 -Day and Hourly for Category

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

100° / 76°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 30% 100° 76°

Thursday

99° / 77°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 30% 99° 77°

Friday

102° / 78°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 102° 78°

Saturday

101° / 78°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 101° 78°

Sunday

102° / 79°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 102° 79°

Monday

102° / 78°
Sunny
Sunny 20% 102° 78°

Tuesday

101° / 79°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 101° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

12 AM
Clear
10%
81°

80°

1 AM
Clear
0%
80°

80°

2 AM
Clear
10%
80°

80°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
80°

80°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
80°

79°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
79°

79°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

78°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

82°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

86°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

89°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

92°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
92°

95°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
95°

96°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
96°

97°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
97°

96°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
96°

96°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
96°

96°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
96°

94°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
94°

91°

8 PM
Clear
0%
91°

89°

9 PM
Clear
0%
89°

87°

10 PM
Clear
10%
87°

86°

11 PM
Clear
10%
86°

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss