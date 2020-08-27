Some people say they’re not evacuating the Port Arthur area

PORT ARTHUR, Texas (KXAN) — While coastal cities have been told to evacuate, not all residents are listening.

When asked if he was nervous about Hurricane Laura, business owner Mohammad Arshad said, “No! I have seen four or five storms.”

Another resident said, “she has to be badder than Harvey. I made it through Harvey, I’m going to make it through Laura.”

Local police say only about 50% of people are voluntarily evacuating. They’re doing their best to shuttle off livestock and pick up loose items.

“We already lost everything in Harvey. If we lose stuff now, what’s the difference? Why go?” said another resident.

Hurricane Harvey destroyed entire neighborhoods, including one called Montrose located more than five miles off the coast.

The building code for new structures has changed since then to help prevent damage during storms. Special engineers must design the foundation plans for homes in the flood zone, and houses have to have windows that can sustain 120 mile per hour wind gusts.

After Hurricane Rita came through Port Arthur, houses had to be built on stilts.

For now, some residents are hunkering down until Thursday morning, when they can come out and survey the damage.

“Pray for us. That’s all you can do. It’s us and God!”