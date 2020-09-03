Man vs. Tree: Austin firefighter takes down 90-foot tree as part of Hurricane Laura cleanup

Hurricane Laura

John McKinney helps out with Hurricane Laura cleanup in east Texas (Austin Fire Department Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hurricane Laura cleanup continues in east Texas, a week after the storm made landfall in Louisiana.

The hurricane, which hit near Cameron, Louisiana as a Category Four, took the lives of at least 15 people in Louisiana and Texas, NBC News reports.

But the Austin Fire Department and other local first responders are helping communities in east Texas and Louisiana pick up the pieces.

One Austin firefighter even took down a whole tree that was threatening power lines.

On Friday, AFD tweeted a picture of John McKinney, who cut down a 90-foot tree in east Texas as a “sawyer.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service defines a sawyer or “faller” as someone who fells or removes trees.

AFD said the tree was pushing against power lines, and by the looks of the picture, McKinney made his way through the tree trunk with both chainsaw and ax on hand.

