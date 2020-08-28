Hurricane Laura evacuees head home from Austin, asked to check in before they go

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hurricane Laura evacuees filled up Central Texas hotels and part of the Austin Convention Center — and now many are headed home Friday morning. But first, they need to check in with officials.

State officials want all evacuees in Austin, even those who drove here on their own, to check in with staff at their hotels, a government official or the Red Cross before they return. These check-ins will help cities affected by the storm apply for disaster reimbursement.

Buses line up at Circuit of the Americas to take hurricane evacuees home Aug. 28, 2020 (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam)

A number of evacuees are set to head back home on buses Friday. Buses gathered starting at 6 a.m. at Circuit of the Americas and buses started picking up evacuees from hotels around 9:30 a.m. A KXAN photographer saw people loading personal protective equipment and waters onto the buses.

Many evacuees arrived by bus at COTA earlier this week, where they were given hotel vouchers. Austin hotels quickly reached capacity, and some people were turned away Wednesday morning before the city opened up part of its convention center as a shelter.

Other Central Texas counties stepped in to help house about 3,000 people at 21 hotels and the convention center. Some places, like Buda and San Marcos, reported all their hotel rooms were booked Wednesday. Below is the breakdown from Austin’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management:

Bell County: 35 hotel rooms

Hays County: 65 hotel rooms

Travis County: 795 hotel rooms

Williamson County: 197 hotel rooms

Some evacuees, however, will have to wait to head home and see how their neighborhoods fared in the storm.

“For individuals unable to return to their home communities, we are preparing to shelter those individuals for the longer term,” the city said in a press release. “Depending on the number of people remaining in the Austin area after August 28, we may consolidate shelters in the coming days.”

Evacuees looking for shelter in Austin should keep going to the COTA reception area at 9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd. until 6 p.m. Friday when it closes. After that, people should head directly to the Austin Convention Center at 500 E Cesar Chavez St. People can also text ATXShelter to 888-777 to get information about shelters in Austin.