How the Red Cross is helping Hurricane Laura evacuees in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Central and South Texas regional CEO Marty McKellips sat down with KXAN’s Sydney Benter to discuss what the Red Cross is doing to help Hurricane Laura evacuees.

McKellips says the organization was helping to place people in hotels Tuesday and Wednesday. Red Cross volunteers will also be involved in placing people in the Austin Convention Center, once it opens as an evacuation shelter.

She also says they’ll be following COVID-19 protocols, especially at the Austin Convention Center. That includes providing personal protective equipment like masks to those who may not have it and screening evacuees before they come in.

Folks who would like to help the Red Cross can learn more on the American Red Cross website or the Austin Disaster Relief Network website.