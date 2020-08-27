WATCH LIVE: Gov. Greg Abbott holds press conference after touring Hurricane Laura damage

Hurricane Laura

ORANGE, Texas (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to to visit Orange, Texas Thursday to survey damage after Hurricane Laura swept through parts of far east Texas and Louisiana.

Orange is the state’s easternmost city, which was in the path of where the hurricane made landfall around 1 a.m. as a Category 4 storm.

Gov. Abbott will meet with local officials and hold a press conference at Orange City Hall to give an update on the state’s response and recovery efforts.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Sen. John Cornyn are expected to be there as well.

KXAN will carry the press conference set to begin at 12:30 p.m. live on air and online. Check back here to watch it.

