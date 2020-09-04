Austin nonprofit heads to Louisiana to help with Hurricane Laura relief

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thursday morning, volunteers with the Austin nonprofit Open Eyes Beyond Border packed up supplies and headed to Lake Charles, Louisiana, to help with Hurricane Laura relief.

“We’ve been in the position where we need supplies, and we wished that there was help for us, and now we are in a position where Austin was safe here and can help other people — we want to do it, so we are,” Thuy Ngo, a volunteer with the nonprofit said.

A week after the hurricane and thousands are still without power and in need of help. The local nonprofit filled up two vans with over 500 hygiene kits, COVID-19 PPE supplies, flashlights, portable stoves, cleaning supplies and non-perishable foods.

“I think giving back is just the right way. We want to make a positive impact on the community,” added Kim Trinh, another nonprofit volunteer.

This is not the first time the group has helped during a natural disaster. Three years ago, they helped the community of Port Arthur in southeast Texas recover following Hurricane Harvey.