Hundreds of state employees ready to help as Tropical Storm Imelda hits Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As Tropical Storm Imelda rolls in on areas along the Gulf, the state is sending crews and resources to help.

Hundreds of state workers have either already been deployed or are on standby to head to the coast. They’re focusing on areas from Victoria to Beaumont, including Houston and surrounding areas.

State agencies like Texas Parks and Wildlife are sending airboats, search and rescue teams and even aircraft. The Texas Military Department and Texas A&M Task Force One have also sent out boats, rescuers and high-profile vehicles.

Texas A&M Forest Service, Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Department of Transportation are also set to respond.

The crews are coming mostly from regions near the coast right now, but rescue teams in other parts of the state, including in central texas, are on standby.

The Texas Department of Emergency Management is coordinating all of this from the State Operations Center, which is being staffed 24 hours a day as the storm hits. Last week, TDEM’s chief, Nim Kidd, warned of the widespread impact the storm could have.

“It’s not just our coastal communities that are impacted,” Kidd said. “This is a statewide impact with statewide capability. If we do have to order evacuations along the gulf coast and we start moving people inland, they go to Tyler, they go to Dallas, they go to Amarillo from time to time. They get scattered all over the place. So really, the state should be watching this. Don’t turn your back on the Gulf right now.”