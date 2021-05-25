How to watch the rare ‘Super Flower Blood Moon’ lunar eclipse Tuesday night

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Those who may have missed out on the Super Pink Moon in April are in for a treat tonight.

The path of the moon’s orbit around Earth isn’t circular, but rather elliptical. A supermoon gets its name for being a full moon on it’s closest passage to Earth and can look anywhere from 14 to 30 percent brighter than non-supermoons.

Tuesday’s supermoon gets its specific name, the “Super Flower Blood Moon”, in reference to the numerous flowers blooming across North America attributed from Native Americans sources.

The reason why it’s also a “blood moon” is because on Wednesday morning, the supermoon will have a reddish hue to it as it aligns with the sun and Earth in the first lunar eclipse since 2019. The red hue will be a result of the light refracting through Earth’s atmosphere according to NASA.

The biggest draw to this particular celestial event will be the combination of a super blood moon and lunar eclipse.

The full moon will be visible to the whole planet Tuesday night (depending on cloud cover). However, the best time to view the Super Flower Blood Moon lunar eclipse will be primarily from Texas up to Montana, and out west towards the entire West Coast in the early morning hours of Wednesday, around 6 a.m.

While the sun is out in many places this afternoon across Central Texas, the forecast does call for increasing clouds by late tonight, and will not be the best conditions to clearly see the supermoon lunar eclipse tonight.

Thankfully, our friends out in Los Angeles at the Griffith Observatory will be live streaming the event starting at 3:45 through 8 a.m., shortly after the last partial phase of the eclipse has ended. 

