How to properly measure snowfall

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Overnight snow has brought near-record snowfalls across Central Texas. With such a rare event for Central Texas, it’s important to know how to properly measure snowfall.

In order to get an accurate snowfall measurement, you will want to make sure that you measure with a ruler or yardstick on a flat surface that is about 25 feet away from any building. This will ensure that your measurement is an actual snowfall and not a snowdrift, which happens when winds pile snow in larger amounts against the sides of buildings and fences. Good examples for readings are decks and flat patio furniture like tables and benches. You will also want to make sure you get several readings from different parts of your yard and get an average.

Inaccurate snowfall totals can occur if you measure on a grassy surface as the blades of grass may inflate the actual total. Snow drifts that pile up against buildings and fences will typically inflate measurements. Measuring on mounds and crevices will also yield inaccurate readings as well.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 -Day and Hourly for Category

7 Day Forecast

Monday

18° /
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 18°

Tuesday

27° / 24°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 27° 24°

Wednesday

34° / 25°
Sleet and Freezing Rain
Sleet and Freezing Rain 60% 34° 25°

Thursday

32° / 20°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 32° 20°

Friday

49° / 29°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 49° 29°

Saturday

61° / 45°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 61° 45°

Sunday

67° / 45°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 67° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

11°

5 AM
Snow Showers
50%
11°

10°

6 AM
Snow Showers
30%
10°

7 AM
Snow Showers
10%

8 AM
Cloudy
10%

10°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
10°

11°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
11°

12°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
12°

13°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
13°

14°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
14°

16°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
16°

16°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
16°

17°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
17°

16°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
16°

16°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
16°

21°

7 PM
Clear
3%
21°

19°

8 PM
Clear
3%
19°

17°

9 PM
Clear
4%
17°

16°

10 PM
Clear
4%
16°

15°

11 PM
Clear
4%
15°

15°

12 AM
Clear
4%
15°

13°

1 AM
Clear
4%
13°

12°

2 AM
Clear
4%
12°

12°

3 AM
Clear
4%
12°

12°

4 AM
Clear
4%
12°

More Weather Tools

Low Water Crossing & Road Closures

Rainfall Amounts Map

Austin & Central Texas Local Radar

Allergy Report

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss