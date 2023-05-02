AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Clean Air Force of Central Texas got its start in 1994 when Clean Air Metro Austin became the Austin AIR Force. The organization was renamed to its present moniker early in 1996.

This group has one goal in mind and that is clean air for all in Central Texas.

They partner with 38 organizations from various walks of life. Some of their partners are educational institutions, including the Austin Independent School District, Austin Community College and the University of Texas at Austin. They also partner with governmental agencies and environmental groups.

KXAN’s Rich Segal spoke with Clean Air Force of Central Texas Executive Director Bill Gibbs. One of the things they discussed was to define what particulate matter is. It is, at times, a part of the KXAN Air Quality Forecast.

One source of pride for the organization is that Austin is always in compliance with Environmental Protection Agency standards.