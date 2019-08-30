How Texas forecasters are helping track Hurricane Dorian

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Every day, twice a day, forecasters at the National Weather Service release a weather balloon at about 900 locations around the world, 92 of which are here in the United States. Forecasters use data collected by weather balloons to evaluate atmospheric conditions above ground, and some in Texas are releasing more balloons than normal to help get more information about Hurricane Dorian.

Tracking Hurricane Dorian

Due to the potential for Hurricane Dorian to have major impacts on Florida, meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Brownsville, Texas are helping track Dorian by releasing weather balloons every *six hours to get a better idea of the steering winds (or upper level winds) affecting the storm’s track.

What is a weather balloon and how do forecasters use it?

This balloon is no average party balloon as it made of latex and filled with helium or hydrogen to allow it to float. It measures more than 6 feet across at initial launch. Attached to the balloon is a box of instruments, called a “radiosonde,” used to gather temperature, pressure and dew point data. Using a tracking device, they can also measure the wind speed and direction. As the balloon rises, a transmitter on the radiosonde sends back weather data every couple of seconds. When rising, the balloon can expand up to 20 feet across before it pops.

What happens when it pops?

The radiosonde (with an attached parachute) slowly falls back down to the ground. The radiosonde has a return address labeled on it, but only 20% of those launched actually get found and returned.