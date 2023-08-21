AUSTIN (KXAN) — When you think of hurricanes in Texas, there are probably a few that come to mind: Harvey. Ike. Even the 1900 Galveston hurricane.

Since 1850, more than 50 hurricanes have made landfall in the Lone Star State, and that’s not including more than 50 tropical storms and depressions.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, 109 tropical systems have made landfall in Texas since 1850. The most recent was Hurricane Nicholas, a Category 1 hurricane that came ashore in Matagorda County in 2021.

Nineteen major hurricanes — those Category 3 or higher — have made landfall in the state. Ten of those were Category 3, while nine were Category 4. Texas has never had a hurricane make landfall in the state while at Category 5 strength.

Hurricane Harvey was the most recent major hurricane to hit, striking near Rockport in 2017.

The map below shows the location of each tropical landfall in Texas since 1850. You can toggle the data on and off by clicking on the color legend at the top of the map. You can also search for a specific storm using the search feature in the top left.

While the Atlantic Hurricane Season officially runs from June 1 through Nov. 30, tropical landfalls in Texas are most common in August and September.

Since 1850, 30 tropical systems have hit the state in August, while 29 have hit in September. All nine Category 4 hurricanes to have hit the state made landfall in one of those two months.