Hottest summer on record for Northern Hemisphere

Weather

The numbers are in and our changing climate continues to show historic warmth on our planet.

Globally

August 2020: 2nd-highest temperature departure from average (global land + ocean surfaces) for the month of August
Summer 2020 (June-August): 3rd-hottest global land + ocean surface temperature (+1.66°F above average)
January- August 2020: record warm temperatures for much of northern Asia and across parts of southeastern China, Europe, northern Africa, northern South America, Central America as well as the Atlantic, Indian and Pacific oceans.

Regionally

August 2020: hottest on record for North America (+2.74°F above average)
Summer 2020 (June- August): hottest on record for the Northern Hemisphere, 3rd-warmest for North America and South America. The five warmest summers for the Northern Hemisphere have occurred since 2015.
January – August 2020: N. Hemisphere tied 2016 for hottest land + ocean surface temperature on record (records began in 1880)

Locally

Summer 2020 (June – August): 4th hottest summer on record for Camp Mabry with temps +2.9°F above normal / 14th-hottest on record for Austin-Bergstrom with temps +2.7°F above average
August 2020: 3rd hottest on record for Camp Mabry with an average temperatures of 89.5°F (+3.7°F above average) /  8th hottest on record for Austin-Bergstrom with an average temperature of 87.1°F (+3.3 degrees above average)

Quick facts via NOAA:

  • August 2020 marked the 44th consecutive August and the 428th consecutive month with temperatures above the 20th-century average.
  • The 10 warmest Augusts have all occurred since 1998. The five warmest Augusts have occurred since 2015.
  • The most notable temperature departures from average during August 2020 were present across parts of the western contiguous U.S., Europe, north-central Russia, southeastern China, Western Australia, the North Pacific Ocean, the Bering Sea and parts of the eastern Antarctic, where temperatures were at least 2.7°F (1.5°C) above average.
  • August 2020’s average Arctic sea ice extent was the third smallest on record at 820,000 square miles (29.4% below the 1981–2010 average)
AUGUST 2020 – land + ocean surface temps compared to average
SUMMER 2020 – land + ocean surface temps compared to average
JANUARY – AUGUST 2020 – land + ocean surface temps compared to average
AUGUST 2020: notable climate anomalies & events

NOAA global temperature dataset record dates back to 1880, regional records date back to 1910. Local records kept by Bob Rose, LCRA. For more information or to read the full report, click here.

