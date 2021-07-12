Hottest June on record for contiguous U.S.

With an average temperature of 72.6°F, June 2021 will go down as the hottest June on record for the contiguous U.S. The 72.6°F reading was 4.2°F above the 20th-century average, beating the old record (June 2016) by nearly a whole degree.

Despite the record warmth, precipitation matched the average exactly at 2.93 inches.

Significant Climate Anomalies and Events

Approximately 15.2% of the contiguous U.S. observed its warmest June ever, the largest extent on record for the U.S. All-time record temperatures were set in both Oregon and Washington.

A large portion of the western and northern U.S. observed warmer than average temperatures in June 2021

June 2021 also brought a handful of significant weather events, including historic heat in the Pacific Northwest, destructive tornadoes in the Midwest, worsening drought in the Southwest and two landfalling tropical storms in the Southeast.

COURTESY: National Centers for Environmental Information

Of note, there were no pronounced weather events for the state of Texas last month.

June 2021 in Central Texas

Locally, temperatures averaged close to normal or slightly below normal while precipitation averaged near normal to slightly above normal.

Austin-Camp Mabry tied 1967 and 1915 for the 24th warmest June on record with an average temperature of 83.6°F (0.6°F above average). It was also the 37th wettest and 85th driest June on record with 3.59″ of rainfall (0.09″ below normal).

June 2021 at Austin-Bergstrom tied 1970 for the 15th coolest June on record with 80.3°F (1.9°F below normal) and the 24th wettest, 53rd driest with 3.64″ of rainfall (0.27″ above normal).



*Data courtesy of our partner Bob Rose at the Lower Colorado River Authority.

Year-to-date Billion Dollar Disasters

This year’s billion dollar disaster list names 8 events, ranging from historic cold, deadly severe weather, ongoing drought/heat and destructive coastal flooding. There were no events added in the month of June.

IN-DEPTH: Texas has endured three billion dollar disasters so far this year, including a record-shattering deep freeze in February, costly hail in mid-April and another significant severe weather event at the end of April.

For more information and the full report, visit the National Centers for Environmental Information website.