Holy lightning! 450 strikes every 10 minutes Wednesday morning

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thunderstorms rolled through the area Wednesday morning, producing heavy rain, thunder and lightning, along with some small hail and minor flooding in spots.

KXAN meteorologist David Yeomans said at the storm’s peak, there were 450 lightning strikes every 10 minutes in the area. That peak was around 5:30 a.m.

The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings for the area early Wednesday, starting around 3:30 a.m., and those were allowed to expire by 6 a.m.

Fourteen of the 15 counties in the KXAN viewing area were under severe thunderstorm warnings Wednesday morning, something both meteorologists Sean Kelly and David Yeomans said was extremely rare.

KXAN viewer Visilis Vagais sent us this video from the Teravista neighborhood in Georgetown, and watch the lightning crawl across the sky in slow motion.

The storms caused some power outages across the area, as well. Austin Energy reported about 800 customers without power near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, and more than 1,200 total customers in the dark. They said they expect to restore power by around 8 a.m. Oncor Energy also had outages in Pflugerville, Round Rock, Georgetown, and the Coupland area.

There are reports of minor flooding in Giddings, as well.

The skies started to clear in the Austin area around 6:45 a.m., and both Yeomans and meteorologist Sean Kelly say the worst is over, and it should be a beautiful rest of the day.