Heatwave returning, what you should know

It appears we are at the beginning of another heatwave that will take us through at least the first week of August, possibly much longer. It is very important to remember that excessive heat can be very dangerous.

It is NEVER safe to leave a toddler, disabled person or pet locked in a car, even in the winter. If you have a toddler in your household, lock your cars, even in your own driveway. Kids play in cars or wander outside and get into a car and can die in 10 minutes! Already 24 young children have died in hot cars in 2019! Cars can heat up quickly when left in the sun. Find out more. Get resources in both English and Spanish from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

North American summers are hot. Sometimes spring and fall temperatures reach dangerous levels as well. Most summers see heat waves in one or more parts of the United States. Heat is one of the leading weather-related killers in the United States, resulting in hundreds of fatalities each year and even more heat-related illnesses. In addition to the resources below, OSHA offers a free OSHA Heat Safety App for both Android and iPhone.

This website is designed to inform you about the health dangers of heat, prepare you for excessive heat events, and tell you what to do during an excessive heat wave. You will find vital information about the dangers of leaving children, pets or anyone with limited mobility alone in a car even for a few minutes in what might seem like mild weather. Children locked in cars have died in December and in 70 degree weather, even with a window left open a little. You also will find information about protecting yourself from excessive heat, educational materials and specfics on how the National Weather Service keeps you aware of potentially dangerous situations. NWS tries make learning fun with games and activities to help educate your children about the dangers of heat and provide you with links for more information. Spanish language outreach materials are also available.