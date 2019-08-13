Heatwave prompts summer fan drive extension

Family Eldercare has announced an extension of the annual Summer Fan Drive to September 15th due to high demand. The fan drive typically ends September 1st, but the ongoing heatwave has increased the need for fans.
Here’s what Family Eldercare told us today:
- Nearly 6,000 free fans have been distributed so far
- The heat this week is DANGEROUS and LIFE-THREATENING
- About half of seniors coming in for fans report feeling sick from the heat
- We estimate about 1,000 seniors will need fans so we are EXTENDING the fan drive through 9/15
- About 1 in 3 seniors we serve live with pets in hot homes
- Fans-4-Paws is a free, dog-friendly event collecting fans and funds this Saturday Aug 17 from 11a-2pm at Easy Tiger at the Linc
- Drop off fan donations at any fire stations in Austin, Round Rock, Hutto, Pflugerville and Georgetown
- OR help us place one more bulk order of fans at a discount by donating to the Summer Fan Drive