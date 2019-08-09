Heat safety reminders as weekend temps exceed 100°

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With high temperatures hotter than 100° for at least the next week, it is important to take precautions to stay safe in the heat.



Between Austin’s ‘Pride Parade’ on Saturday, nearly-full lake levels at Buchanan and Travis, many Texas will be out in the sun this weekend — here’s what you need to know before heading out:

Wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothing

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water

Avoid strenuous activity during peak afternoon hours

Take frequent breaks in the shade

Watch for heat related illness: heat cramps, heat exhaustion, heat stroke

Check on pets, young children & the elderly

Heat-related illness symptoms — via NWS.

HEAT EXHAUSTION:



Symptoms:

Heavy sweating

Weakness

Cool, pale, clammy skin

Fast, weak pulse

Possible muscle cramps

Dizziness

Nausea or vomiting

Fainting

First Aid:

Move person to a cooler environment

Lay person down and loosen clothing

Apply cool, wet cloths to as much of the body as possible

Fan or move victim to air conditioned room

Offer sips of water

If person vomits more than once, seek immediate medical attention

HEAT STROKE



Symptoms:

Altered mental state

One or more of the following symptoms: throbbing headache, confusion, nausea, dizziness, shallow breathing

Body temperature above 103°F

Hot, red, dry or moist skin

Rapid and strong pulse

Faints, loses consciousness

First Aid:

Heat stroke is a severe medical emergency. Call 911 or get the victim to a hospital immediately. Delay can be fatal.

Move the victim to a cooler, preferably air-conditioned, environment.

Reduce body temperature with cool cloths or bath.

Use fan if heat index temperatures are below the high 90s. A fan can make you hotter at higher temperatures.

Do NOT give fluids.

The addition of humidity to excessive heat will quickly decrease one’s level of comfort and the ability to cool off. Sweating is our body’s way of regulating temperature. Drops of sweat dry by evaporation, a cooling mechanism. When there is more moisture in the air, evaporation isn’t as efficient. Therefore, it makes it tougher on our bodies to cool off. Below is a “Heat Index” chart which shows what the temperature “Feels Like” when you combine heat & humidity:

In 2018, the city of Austin recorded 490 heat-related hospital visits, majority of those visits being male patients.



More information can be found at https://www.weather.gov/safety/heat-illness (NWS) & http://austintexas.gov/heataware (City of Austin) websites.



