Heat safety on National Heatstroke Awareness Day

It appears we are at the beginning of another heatwave that will take us through at least the first week of August, possibly much longer. It is very important to remember that excessive heat can be very dangerous.

It is NEVER safe to leave a toddler, disabled person or pet locked in a car, even in the winter. If you have a toddler in your household, lock your cars, even in your own driveway. Kids play in cars or wander outside and get into a car and can die in 10 minutes! Already 24 young children have died in hot cars in 2019! Cars can heat up quickly when left in the sun. Find out more. Get resources in both English and Spanish from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.