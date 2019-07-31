Heat safety on National Heatstroke Awareness Day

In 2018, five people died in Austin and 490 heat-related illness emergency room visits were reported in Travis County. Unfortunately, 24 kids have died in hot cars so far in in the US in 2019. Don’t think you could be so careless? Distraction doesn’t just happen while driving. Make sure to create reminders, like putting your briefcase or purse in the backseat.
Today is National Heatstroke Awareness Day and safety officials with the City of Austin want to remind residents to learn the signs of heat-related illnesses. The City launched a heat awareness webpage as a resource hub surrounding heat safety information, including identified public cooling centers.
Infants, children, older adults, people working outdoors, athletes and people with chronic medical conditions have a higher risk for heat-related illness, but it can happen to anyone. Knowing the signs of heat-related illnesses can save you or a loved one’s life:
- Heat cramps- If someone experiences muscle pains or spasms in their stomach arms or legs, move them to a cooler location and remove excess clothing.
- Heat exhaustion- If someone experiences heavy sweating, paleness, cramps, nausea or dizziness, move them to a cooler location, remove clothing and have them lie down and take a cool bath.
- Heatstroke- If someone experiences a lack of sweating, red skin, a rapid pulse, dizziness, confusion, and unconsciousness, seek immediate medical help.
More information: http://www.AustinTexas.gov/HeatAware
WAYS TO BEAT THE HEAT:
- Drink plenty of water & avoid beverages containing sugar
- Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing
- Seek shade often
- Reapply sunscreen & wear a wide-brimmed hat & sunglasses
- Avoid high-energy activities during peak heating hours of the day
- Ensure children and pets are not left in vehicles