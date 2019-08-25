Heat advisory issued through Monday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The National Weather Service in San Antonio has issued a heat advisory warning until Monday at 8 p.m.

Heat index values (feels like) are expected to hit between 108°-112°.

As of 2:30 p.m., Austin-Travis County EMS had already responded to four heat-related illness emergencies Sunday with two separate emergencies at the Barton Creek Greenbelt.

Recommended Precautions

Take extra precautions if you must work or spend time outside. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing, drink plenty of water, and take frequent breaks, preferably in an air conditioned area.

When possible reschedule strenuous activities during the morning or mid evening hours. Be sure to check on persons with health problems and the elderly, as they are the most susceptible to heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 9-1-1.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Look before you lock!