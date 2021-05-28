LIVE BLOG: Austin, Round Rock under Severe Thunderstorm Warning through 7:15 p.m.

Top video courtesy of Max Milam

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — Severe thunderstorms developed over the Hill Country Friday afternoon, dropping hail in the Hill Country and especially the Lake Buchanan area.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place for much of the viewing area through 2 a.m.

This live blog will be updated throughout the evening with the latest warnings and viewer-submitted videos and photos.

6:13 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of Burnet, Travis and Williamson Counties through 7:15 p.m., including Austin, Round Rock and Cedar Park.

6 p.m.

Below is a view of storm clouds approaching the Hoover Valley area, which is west of the City of Burnet.

Storm clouds approaching the Hoover Valley area west of the City of Burnet (Courtesy: Karen Eaton)
Storm clouds approaching the Hoover Valley area west of the City of Burnet (Courtesy: Karen Eaton)

This image shows hail at Buchanan Lake Village.

Quarter to golf ball-sized hail at Buchanan Lake Village (Courtesy Jason Koch)
Quarter to golf ball-sized hail at Buchanan Lake Village (Courtesy Jason Koch)

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for parts of Llano County, including the City of Llano through 6:30 p.m.

5:28 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for parts of Llano and Burnet Counties, including Marble Falls, Burnet and Buchanan Dam through 6:30 p.m.

5:18 p.m.

Viewer Max Milam sent in this video of hail hitting the water on Lake Buchanan in the Peninsula area.

5:11 p.m.

Chief Meteorologist David Yeomans said up to baseball-sized hail was expected with a storm between Tow and Bluffton. That storm is headed toward Burnet and Gandy.

7 -Day and Hourly for Category

7 Day Forecast

Friday

88° / 65°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 70% 88° 65°

Saturday

86° / 66°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 20% 86° 66°

Sunday

87° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 87° 69°

Monday

86° / 70°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 86° 70°

Tuesday

88° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 30% 88° 70°

Wednesday

85° / 67°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 85° 67°

Thursday

89° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 30% 89° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

7 PM
Strong Storms
70%
73°

71°

8 PM
Strong Storms
70%
71°

69°

9 PM
Strong Storms
70%
69°

69°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
69°

68°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
68°

67°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
67°

67°

1 AM
Scattered Showers
40%
67°

66°

2 AM
Scattered Showers
30%
66°

66°

3 AM
Scattered Showers
30%
66°

66°

4 AM
Scattered Showers
30%
66°

65°

5 AM
Scattered Showers
30%
65°

65°

6 AM
Scattered Showers
30%
65°

65°

7 AM
Scattered Showers
20%
65°

68°

8 AM
Scattered Showers
20%
68°

70°

9 AM
Scattered Showers
20%
70°

72°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

73°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

75°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

78°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

81°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

83°

3 PM
Scattered Showers
20%
83°

86°

4 PM
Scattered Showers
20%
86°

86°

5 PM
Scattered Showers
20%
86°

82°

6 PM
Scattered Showers
20%
82°

