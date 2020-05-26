Hail, flooding hit Round Mountain, Blanco County

This photo, sent in by Travis Hays, shows hail piled up on the side of the road in Round Mountain. A severe thunderstorm rolled through parts of Blanco County on Tuesday morning.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A severe thunderstorm rolled through parts of Blanco County on Tuesday morning, dumping enough hail in Round Mountain that some viewers said it “looked like snow.”

Megan White sent us this video as she was headed to Fredericksburg, and she said an area next to the highway was flooded by heavy rain from the storm, too.

Sybil Jones sent us this great photo of the storm from her vantage point near Highway 32 in Blanco.

Ashley Gomez sent us this photo of hail on the ground outside her home in Round Mountain.

Travis Hays sent us a shot of the hail piled up alongside the highway.

As the storm made its way eastward toward Austin, it weakened a bit, but still had enough in it to downpour and hail at the Hill County Galleria in Bee Cave. Thanks for Bryan Walker for sending this video to us.

Just north of Dripping Springs, Jerry Moreno took this incredible shot of the storm clouds.

If you have more photos or videos of Tuesday morning’s storm as it passed through, send them to us at ReportIt@kxan.com.