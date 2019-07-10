Gov. Abbott to discuss hurricane preparedness Wednesday as tropical system threatens Texas

Watch the press conference live stream here.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a press conference Wednesday morning to discuss hurricane preparedness.

The press conference comes as a tropical system that has developed in the Gulf of Mexico threatens the Texas coast.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration tweeted satellite imagery of the storm that they believe has a high chance of turning into a tropical cyclone later in the week.

A storm is brewing in the northern Gulf of Mexico 🌩️ NOAA's #GOESEast is watching a broad area of low-pressure that has a high chance of tropical cyclone formation later this week. Learn more: https://t.co/dOA5CRAknN pic.twitter.com/P3EGusdlXf — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) July 9, 2019

You can track the storm yourself on KXAN’s interactive radar hurricane tracker. The 2019 Atlantic hurricane and tropical storm names include:

Andrea Humberto Olga Barry Imelda Pablo Chantal Jerry Rebekah Dorian Karen Sebastien Erin Lorenzo Tanya Fernand Melissa Van Gabrielle Nestor Wendy

How to prepare for a hurricane

Austin Watershed Protection says Austin is “in the heart of Flash Flood Alley.” They’ve provided links on their website for what people should do in case of flooded roads and being prepared. They also have links to floodplain maps in the area, rainfall data, flood insurance information, etc.

The U.S. government has a list of things they recommend you do to prepare for various circumstances on their website, Ready.gov. They suggest you make a plan for your family in case of a disaster like a hurricane, tropical system or flooding:

1. Discuss four questions with your family:

How will I receive emergency alerts and warnings? (You can get the most up-to-date weather information from the KXAN Weather app)

What is my shelter plan?

What is my evacuation route?

What is my family/ household communication plan?

2. Consider specific needs in your household:

Different ages of members in your household

Responsibilities for assisting others

Dietary and medical needs

Pets or service animals

3. Fill out a Family Emergency Plan

4. Practice your plan with your family/ household

