Gov. Abbott sends Texas A&M Task Force to Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Sally

This satellite photo provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Tropical Storm Sally, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at 2050 GMT. Sally churned northward on Sunday, poised to turn into a hurricane and send a life-threatening storm surge along the northern Gulf of Mexico. (NOAA via AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to deploy the Texas A&M Task Force 1 ahead of Hurricane Sally, which is expected to hit southern Louisiana and surrounding areas early Tuesday.

In his announcement, made while Sally was still a tropical storm, Abbott said:

“As our friends in Louisiana prepare for Tropical Storm Sally, the State of Texas is ready to assist in response and recovery efforts,” said Governor Abbott. “I thank the members of Texas A&M Task Force 1 who are acting swiftly to help our neighbors in Louisiana, and I ask all Texans to pray for those in the path of this storm. Our neighbors in Louisiana were there for us during Hurricane Harvey, and we will be here for them as Tropical Storm Sally nears their shores.”

Texas A&M Task Force 1 is one of the 28 federal teams under FEMA’s National Urban Search and Rescue System. It’s one of two statewide search and rescue teams under the direction of the TDEM.

Sally became a hurricane on Monday morning and the National Hurricane Center reported that as of around that time, it was about 135 miles east-southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi River.