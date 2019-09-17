Gov. Abbott has state resources on standby as Texas braces for possible flooding

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that he has a number of resources across the state on standby as Texans along the Gulf Coast brace for possible flooding.

The National Weather Service said Monday that numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms were expected to move west across the northern Gulf into east Texas, which could cause some flash flooding.

In response, Abbott also elevated the State Operations Center to level 3 increased readiness.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management will be sending four Texas A&M Task force One boat squads to the southeast coastal areas, and Texas Parks and Wildlife will send boats to the Beaumont area.

In a release from the governor’s office, Abbott was quoted in part saying, “State assets have been positioned for quick deployment in the regions expected to be impacted by these storms and I encourage all Texans in the southeast coastal area to heed all warnings from local officials and pay close attention to weather reports as this system approaches.”

His office is offering the following safety tips:

When severe storms threaten, the safest place to be is indoors

Avoid areas already flooded and avoid any fast-flowing water

Be extremely cautious of any water on roads or in creeks, streams, storm drains or other areas. Never try to cross flowing streams or drive across flooded roadways and always follow road barricades placed for your protection. Remember to Turn Around, Don’t Drown.

Dangerous waters can seem deceptively calm, and if you encounter flooding, move to higher ground.

Keep in mind that flood dangers are even harder to recognize at night.

Stay informed by monitoring weather radios and news broadcasts for updated information on current and anticipated severe weather in your area.

The following agencies have been appointed to help with the emergency response: