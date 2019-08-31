Gov. Abbott deploying Texas task force to help Florida during Hurricane Dorian

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Saturday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced the state will deploy emergency assistance to the state of Florida in response to Hurricane Dorian.

The state will send Texas Task Force 1’s Type III task force, which consists of 45 personnel and specialized equipment including flood and swift water rescue boats.

“Texas offers its full support to the state of Florida, and we remain at the ready to offer additional assistance as needed,” said Governor Abbott. “I am grateful to our first responders who have stepped up to assist Floridians in their time of need, and I ask that all Texans pray for all those in the path of this storm.”

Texas’ task force is also prepared to request additional squads, should they be needed. The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department says it will also respond, if needed.

Additionally, the Salvation Army of Austin Emergency Disaster Services unit in Williamson County is deploying volunteers to assist with relief efforts, the organization announced. They will sent three emergency disaster volunteers to Pensacola in the Salvation Army’s mobile kitchen, which serves up to 1,400 meals a day. The kitchen is expected to leave Monday or Tuesday.