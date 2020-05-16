GALLERY: Shocking photos and videos of severe weather that rolled over Central Texas

Lightning over Mount Bonnell (Courtesy of Austin Anderson)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Severe storms swept through Central Texas late Friday night and into early Saturday morning. Thunder crashed, rain poured, lightning illuminated the sky – and KXAN viewers sent in dozens of photos and videos.

Check out our photo gallery below of all the incredible shots our viewers sent in of last night’s severe weather:

Lightning in Dripping Springs on early Saturday morning (Jerry Moreno)

Strong winds as storms blow in to central Texas on Friday night (Courtesy of Douglas Willard)

Intense lightning over central Texas on Friday night (Courtesy of Phoenix Walker)







Lightning in north Austin (Courtesy of Shannon Sousis)

Lightning in Austin on Friday night (Courtesy of Phoenix Walker)



Lightning from 620/Parmer (Courtesy of Blake Johnson)

(KXAN/Todd Bynum)

Lightning near an H-E-B in Round Rock on Friday night (KXAN/Luis Orrias Jr.)



Lightning over Mount Bonnell (Courtesy of Austin Anderson)

Viewers also sent in spectacular footage of the storms from all over Central Texas:

Watching the storm roll in from Blue, Texas. (Courtesy Roy and Laurie Morris)

Lightning storm sparks across the sky. (Courtesy Cassie McGinn)

Heavy rain pouring in downtown Austin. (KXAN video/Tim Holcomb)

Storms in Walnut Creek Friday night. (Courtesy of Alana Dodunski)

Torrential rain in downtown Austin. (KXAN video/Tim Holcomb)

Lightning in north Austin on Friday night. (Courtesy of Heather N.)

Lighting crawls across the sky in Manor off of 290. (Courtesy of David Frost)

Lightning in north Austin off of Oak Knoll and 183. (Courtesy of Azita Vaiszadeh-Gibbs)

Lightning storm over North Shoal Creek. (Courtesy of Mehrin Rahman)

Dime-size hail in south Austin on Friday night. (Courtesy of Kathy Schraub)

Lightning show at Lamar and Palmer on Friday night. (Courtesy of Diana Lynn)

Looking south from 45th, storms moving into Austin. (Courtesy of Ben Foster)

Lightning in Liberty Hill on Friday night. (Courtesy of Erin Hansen)

Lightning strikes in downtown Austin on Friday night. (Courtesy of Eric Gieszl)

Lightning strikes in south Austin on Friday night. (KXAN video/Chelsea Moreno)