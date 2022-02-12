GALLERY: Rain, sleet, graupel, hail and even some flurries in Central Texas Saturday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A few bands of rain, sleet, graupel, small hail and even some snow flurries moved through the Austin Metro Saturday.

You probably know what rain, hail and snow look like. But what about sleet and graupel? Here’s how KXAN meteorologist Nick Bannin explained it.

Sleet: Rain that freezes before reaching the ground

Graupel: Snow that gets covered in super-cooled liquid before reaching the ground (looks like dip-n-dots)

Here are some of the videos and photos sent to KXAN of the mix of precipitation.

Small hail in Lakeway (KXAN photo/Kaitlyn Karmout)

Southwest Austin precipitation (KXAN photo/Billy Gates)

Rain in Central Texas (KXAN photo/ Todd Bynum)

Here’s KXAN’s forecast for the rest of the weekend.