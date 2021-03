AUSTIN (KXAN) — A second round of severe weather hit Central Texas starting Wednesday evening, after sizable hail fell in the Hill Country and buildings were damaged in Bertram just two days earlier.

Here’s a compilation of photos from KXAN viewers of the strong to severe storms they’re experiencing Wednesday night through Thursday morning.



Hail that fell over Westlake Hills (Courtesy of Jeannie Taylor)

(KXAN/Todd Bailey)

Lowering wall cloud in San Saba County as severe storms push through the area on March 24, 2021 (Gabe Cox/Tornado Trackers)

A storm pushes through San Saba Wednesday afternoon, March 24. (Photo from Cathy Carter)

Hail at Dell Children’s Hospital (Hannah Weaver)