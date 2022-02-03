GALLERY: February 2022 Texas winter storm photos, videos

Ice is covering pretty much everything in the Sweetwater Glen neighborhood in south Austin. (KXAN photo/Ed Zavala)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Winter weather has settled in Central Texas, leaving surfaces covered with thick layers of ice. KXAN viewers have flooded our inbox with amazing photos and videos showing what they’re experiencing where they live.

Stay with the KXAN Weather Team as we keep you updated on conditions, which include sub-zero wind chill temperatures over the next two days.

Ice is covering pretty much everything in the Sweetwater Glen neighborhood in south Austin. (KXAN photo/Ed Zavala)

Gov. Greg Abbott meets with state leaders during a winter storm on Feb. 3, 2022 (KXAN photo/Monica Madden)

Ice is covering pretty much everything in the Sweetwater Glen neighborhood in south Austin. (KXAN photo/Ed Zavala)

Ice is covering pretty much everything in the Sweetwater Glen neighborhood in south Austin. (KXAN photo/Ed Zavala)

Road conditions at the 183/Mopac flyover around 6 a.m. Thursday morning.

A look at Cesar Chavez in front of the library. (KXAN photo/Nck Bannin)

A look at the Cherry Mountain community about eight miles northwest of Fredericksburg. Thanks to Donnie Schuch for sending it along.

Here’s what it looks like out in Granite Shoals

Ice is building on just about every surface Thursday morning as freeing rain and sleet fall in the area. This is out near Manor on Gregg Lane. (KXAN photo/Nick Bannin)

Sleet was falling in Taylor, and ice is accumulating on this porch and other surfaces.

Michael Santoria sent us this photo from the Steiner Ranch neighborhood in NW Austin of a car glazd over with ice Thursday morning.

Ice forming on cars and other surfaces in Cedar Park.

Ice forming on cars and other surfaces in Cedar Park.

Ice forming on cars and other surfaces in Cedar Park.

Courtney Wolf shared a photo of her pup Doyle enjoying some ice skating in Georgetown. (Courtesy: Courtney Wolf)

Erin Sewell in Circle C, SW Austin. She says she heard a loud popping noise at around 5 AM and woke up to this view in their backyard (Courtesy Erin Sewell)

Courtesy of Eddie Garner

Courtesy of Eddie Garner

San Saba River Golf and RV Park (Courtesy: Larry Dial)

San Saba River Golf and RV Park (Courtesy: Larry Dial)

Courtesy: Lori Forman

Courtesy: Lori Forman

Keeping the beer cold in Llano (Courtesy: Lorraine Wicker)

David Price recorded this drive on the U.S. Highway 183 and MoPac flyover early Thursday morning, and you can hear the crunch of the sleet/ice under the car’s tires while the car goes very slow. It’s another reminder to stay off the roads unless you absolutely have to be on them.

Want to share a photo or video? Email ReportIt@kxan.com.