GALLERY: February 2022 Texas winter storm photos, videos

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Winter weather has settled in Central Texas, leaving surfaces covered with thick layers of ice. KXAN viewers have flooded our inbox with amazing photos and videos showing what they’re experiencing where they live.
Stay with the KXAN Weather Team as we keep you updated on conditions, which include sub-zero wind chill temperatures over the next two days.
David Price recorded this drive on the U.S. Highway 183 and MoPac flyover early Thursday morning, and you can hear the crunch of the sleet/ice under the car’s tires while the car goes very slow. It’s another reminder to stay off the roads unless you absolutely have to be on them.
Want to share a photo or video? Email ReportIt@kxan.com.