GALLERY: Dark clouds and stormy weather roll over Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin experienced its first major weather event in a while Thursday night as harsh storms swept across Central Texas.

Many Texans ventured into the elements to document the weather anyway they could.

Dramatic lightening strike captured during a run arounfd Ladybird Lake. (Photo courtesy Thomas Renko)

Sunshine trying its best to push through some dark clouds. (Photo courtesy David Garcia)

Possible funnel cloud forming over Travisso in Leander. (Photo courtesy Carrie Hargrove)

Stormy clouds rolling in over San Marcos. (Photo courtesy Kathleen Bassi)

One viewer decided just snapping a photo wasn’t enough. Sometimes crazy weather needs to be seen in action!

Cloud formations over Travisso in Leander. (Video courtesy Carrie Hargrove)

These trash cans got fed up and decided to run for shelter! (Video courtesy Carmin Bryan)

