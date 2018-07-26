100º heat extends through the weekend Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

AUSTIN (KXAN) - Hot, stagnant air today is leading to the declaration of an Ozone Action Day in the Austin metro. Consider carpooling, limiting errands, riding the bus or bicycling to work to help curb pollution levels.

Our confidence is increasing in a welcome pattern change early next week.

The ridge of high pressure over the southwestern U.S. should amplify and move slightly north, causing an opposing trough of low pressure over the eastern U.S. This may drive a rare late-July cold front into Texas, bringing scattered rain and high temperatures finally under 100º.

More widespread, soaking rain may finally fall, with rain forecasts increasing to 0.5"-1.5". Stay tuned as we gather the latest information through the weekend.

Connection to climate change

Recent unprecedented heat (110º in Austin on Monday, an all-time July record) has some wondering if a warming planet is to blame. Climate scientists agree that records like those set today are much more likely as a result of ongoing climate change.

"Cold and hot, wet and dry -- we experience natural weather conditions all the time," said Katharine Hayhoe, a climate scientist at Texas Tech University.

"But today, climate change is loading the dice against us, making certain types of extremes, such as heat waves and heavy rain events, much more frequent and more intense than they used to be," Hayhoe said.

Heat records have been broken much more frequently than cold records in recent decades as the planet continues to warm. The global warming trend is largely due to increasing greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, which trap heat. The last colder-than-normal month on Earth was December, 1984.

Summer Fan Drive

Family Eldercare is in need of more fans as demand is increasing during this heat wave. This will make a huge difference in keeping our elderly neighbors who cannot afford A/C cool and safe this summer. Our Summer Fan Drive continues through August 31. Donate here.