A dry though humid Saturday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The day dawned mostly cloudy to overcast with warm, humid air. Low temperatures were in the low to mid 70s. The low at Camp Mabry and ABIA was 76.

The cloud cover will slowly clear during the afternoon. Most highs will range from 90 to 94. The wind will help take some of the edge off the humid air with speeds up to 10 to 20 mph from the south.

It will be dry tonight with increasing clouds after midnight. A warm humid morning starts Father’s Day with most lows from 73 to 77.

The Father’s Day forecast has another element with a potential of showers and thunderstorms especially east of I-35. It’s an overall 30% chance of rain/storms tomorrow. A 40% chance of rain/storms is being forecast from Bastrop to Luling eastward.

The map this early this morning was indicating a much larger round of showers and thunderstorms moving from the Hill Country during the evening across I-35 by midnight to our eastern counties by 3 a.m. Downpours could lead to some totals exceeding one inch. The Storm Prediction Center has this area under a MARGINAL RISK for severe storms.

A few showers and thunderstorms could linger into Monday, again east of I-35.

Dry weather prevails the rest of the week with the air heating to the mid to upper 90s Wednesday and the upper half of the 90s to around 100 Thursday. There were three 100-degree highs last Sunday: 104 at Llano and 100 at Giddings and Horseshoe Bay.

Have a good day and an equally fine weekend.