Return to typically hot June weather this week

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Relief from the excessive heat followed Sunday night’s stormy cold front.

A tornado was confirmed 7 miles WSW of Liberty Hill. There were 20 reports of strong wind gusts. The two highest had speeds that are identified with hurricanes: 81 mph at Manor and 78 mph at Buchanan Dam. Of the seven reports of hail the largest were tennis ball-size at Llano (2.80″) and hen egg-size at Seranada (2.00″).

The storms erupted from the interaction of the warm humid air ahead of a cold front with the cooler air behind it. Temperatures Sunday reached the upper 90s to some in triple-digits with high humidity.

Highs will be in the low 80s tomorrow before a significant warming back to near 90 Wednesday and Thursday to the mid 90s this Father’s Day weekend. Sunday’s outlook will include a low chance of rain.