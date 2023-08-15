In an aerial view, the downtown skyline is seen on April 11, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A heat record that stood in Austin for 100 years has been broken for the second time this year.

Camp Mabry, Austin’s official weather reporting site, hit 105° or higher every day between Aug. 4 and Aug. 14, a total of 11 days in a row. That ties with an 11-day streak last month as the longest streak of consecutive days at or above 105°.

Prior to that, the record stood at 9 days, set in August 1923.

Temperatures above 105° are becoming more common. Austin has weather records dating back to the 1890s. Since then, 105° has been reached a total of 214 times.

While we did see a surge in the cumulative total number of 105°+ days in the 1920s, the majority have been much more recent than that. In fact, more than 65% of all days at or above 105° have been since the year 2000.

Put another way, the total number of 105° days in Austin has doubled just since August 2010.