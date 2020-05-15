First Warning Weather University: David Yeomans explains what’s a heat index

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The saying often goes that “it’s not the heat, it’s the humidity.” It turns out it is a bit of both, and the official scientific term is called the heat index.

Have you ever noticed how much more comfortable it is outside, regardless of whether it is hot or cold, when the air is dry? High humidity makes for a muggy, uncomfortable feeling even when it’s in the 70s outside — and certainly when it’s in the 90s. It has to do with the ability of the sweat that forms on your skin to evaporate into the ambient air.

Meteorologist David Yeomans explained how the heat index works in Friday’s live version of First Warning Weather University.

