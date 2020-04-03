Live Now
The latest coronavirus news and analysis

First Warning Weather University: David Yeomans explains how lightning works

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Have you ever wondered what causes lightning?

KXAN Meteorologist David Yeomans answered that question in a live version of First Warning Weather University on Friday at 9:30 a.m.

Yeomans joined KXAN digital anchor Will DuPree for the lesson, as well as a Q&A session afterward, on our Facebook page and on KXAN.com.

People asked Yeomans questions via the comments section on the Facebook Live feed, and he tried to answer as many as he could.

For more First Warning Weather University videos, check out our website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 -Day and Hourly for Category

7 Day Forecast

Friday

73° / 46°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 60% 73° 46°

Saturday

56° / 49°
Cloudy with rain
Cloudy with rain 90% 56° 49°

Sunday

67° / 61°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 67° 61°

Monday

76° / 66°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 76° 66°

Tuesday

82° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 20% 82° 70°

Wednesday

86° / 68°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 40% 86° 68°

Thursday

84° / 65°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 84° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
50%
72°

72°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
50%
72°

73°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
73°

73°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
73°

60°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
60°

54°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
54°

52°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
52°

50°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
50°

49°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
49°

49°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
49°

48°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
48°

48°

10 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
48°

47°

11 PM
Showers
30%
47°

47°

12 AM
Showers
40%
47°

47°

1 AM
Showers
50%
47°

48°

2 AM
Showers
60%
48°

47°

3 AM
Showers
60%
47°

47°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
47°

46°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
46°

46°

6 AM
Showers
60%
46°

46°

7 AM
Showers
60%
46°

46°

8 AM
Showers
70%
46°

48°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
48°

49°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
49°

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Coronavirus Resources

More Coronavirus Resources

Trending Stories

Don't Miss