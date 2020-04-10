First Warning Weather University: David Yeomans explains how hail forms

AUSTIN (KXAN) — During the midst of severe weather season in central Texas, the First Warning Weather University live stream event Friday discussed how hail forms inside thunderstorms.

A risk of severe thunderstorms returns in the forecast late Saturday night. Some of which may contain hail the size of quarters up to the size of the eggs in your fridge.

Be sure to watch Will DuPree with Meteorologist David Yeomans every Friday morning at 9:30 a.m. for First Warning Weather University live, helping you keep your kids entertained and engaged while many of us are stuck at home.

Submit your questions beforehand or on the live Q&A streamed on the KXAN News Facebook page.