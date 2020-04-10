First Warning Weather University: David Yeomans explains how hail forms

AUSTIN (KXAN) — During the midst of severe weather season in central Texas, the First Warning Weather University live stream event Friday discussed how hail forms inside thunderstorms.

A risk of severe thunderstorms returns in the forecast late Saturday night. Some of which may contain hail the size of quarters up to the size of the eggs in your fridge.

Be sure to watch Will DuPree with Meteorologist David Yeomans every Friday morning at 9:30 a.m. for First Warning Weather University live, helping you keep your kids entertained and engaged while many of us are stuck at home.

Submit your questions beforehand or on the live Q&A streamed on the KXAN News Facebook page.

7 -Day and Hourly for Category

7 Day Forecast

Friday

76° / 64°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 76° 64°

Saturday

79° / 63°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 60% 79° 63°

Sunday

88° / 46°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 0% 88° 46°

Monday

63° / 44°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 63° 44°

Tuesday

64° / 43°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 64° 43°

Wednesday

70° / 50°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 70° 50°

Thursday

77° / 56°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 77° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
69°

70°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
70°

72°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
72°

74°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
74°

75°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
75°

76°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
76°

76°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
76°

75°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
75°

72°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

70°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
70°

69°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
69°

68°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
68°

67°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
67°

66°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
66°

65°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
65°

65°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
65°

65°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
65°

64°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
64°

64°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
64°

64°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
64°

64°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
30%
64°

65°

8 AM
Showers
40%
65°

68°

9 AM
Showers
40%
68°

71°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
40%
71°

