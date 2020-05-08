First Warning Weather University: David Yeomans dives into explaining how hurricanes form

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The First Warning Weather University live stream this week with Meteorologist David Yeomans and Will DuPree dove into how hurricanes form and what threats we face from them here in central Texas.

With Atlantic hurricane season beginning in just 24 days and an active season expected, learn how hurricanes form, what the most dangerous threat from a hurricane is and how to stay safe during these storms that are the most powerful on Earth.

People can find plenty of videos on other topics on the First Warning Weather University page, including what it means when meteorologists say there’s a 30% chance of rain, and why roads get slick when it rains.