AUSTIN (KXAN) — Stormy weather returned to Central Texas’ Hill Country Saturday afternoon and evening. So far, there have been 15 reports of hail.

A severe thunderstorm affected San Saba country starting shortly after 5:15 p.m. with heavy rain, frequent lightning and hail. Hail one inch in diameter (the size of a quarter) was reported at a couple of locations in Cherokee.

Active storms rolled through Llano and Mason Counties between 8 and 9 p.m. There were four reports of hail in Mason County. The largest hailstone measured 2.50″ in diameter, or tennis ball-sized, two miles west of Streeter. A two-inch-sized stone (lime or medium hen-egg) was recorded 5 miles south of Loyal Valley (southeast of Mason). There was one report of hail in Llano County measuring 1.50″ four miles west-southwest of Valley Spring (northwest of Llano).

Large hail pounded some the western Hill Country

Gillespie County had the most hail reports between 9 and 10:30 with eight. Four of them were two inches in diameter, two around Fredericksburg, one at Doss and the fourth near Crabapple, a community north of Fredericksburg and west of Willow City.

There was also a funnel sighted at 10:09 p.m. two miles west of Fredericksburg. It didn’t last long.

Another round of potentially severe thunderstorms is in our Tuesday forecast.

The Storm Prediction Center has the eastern half of our area under a SLIGHT risk for severe weather. This is a Category 2 out of 5 and runs essentially from I-35 eastward. The Hill Country is under a Category 1 or MARGINAL risk.

Another upper-level disturbance will move west-to-east in the upper flow encountering instability from an increase in Gulf moisture.

Watching for potential severe storms Tuesday afternoon/evening

This morning’s discussion from the Storm Prediction Center suggests the main focus from storms occurs after 3 p.m. Tuesday. As we have seen with the last two severe weather events the main concerns will be large hail and damaging winds.

This forecast will continue to develop so please check back with the KXAN meteorologists for updates.