First Freeze Warnings of the season issued for Central Texas

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Austin, Texas (KXAN) — The first Freeze Warnings of the season have been issued for the Texas Hill Country and Williamson County in the Austin metro area. Low temperatures as cold as 28 degrees are forecast early Thursday.

Here are the details of the Freeze Warnings, issued by the National Weather Service offices in San Angelo, Fort Worth, and Austin/San Antonio:

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.

* WHERE...Williamson and Bandera Counties.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 AM CDT Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Freeze conditions can harm crops, other sensitive
  plants and vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
  plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...In addition to covering your plants and
  pipes remember to bring your outdoor pets in overnight and
  check on people to make sure they have a warm place to shelter
  from the cold. Freezing temperatures will again be possible
  Friday morning across a larger portion of South Central Texas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.

* WHERE...Llano, Burnet, Edwards, Real, Kerr, Gillespie, Kendall
  and Blanco Counties.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 AM CDT Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Freeze conditions can harm crops, other sensitive
  plants and vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
  plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...In addition to covering your plants and
  pipes remember to bring your outdoor pets in overnight and
  check on people to make sure they have a warm place to shelter
  from the cold. Freezing temperatures will again be possible
  Friday morning across a larger portion of South Central Texas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures ranging from 20 to 30 degrees
  expected.

* WHERE...All of West Central Texas.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 10 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will damage crops, other
  sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
  plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chill values will range from the low
  teens to the lower 20s during the morning hours.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or
highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures between 27 and 32 degrees expected.

* WHERE...North, Northeast, and Central Texas.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 10 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
  sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
  plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty northwest winds 20 to 30 mph will
  result in wind chills in the teens to lower 20s by sunrise.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Freeze Warning means that the season`s first episode of sub-
freezing temperatures are likely to occur. These conditions will
kill sensitive plants, and residents are advised to protect
tender vegetation. Automatic sprinkler systems should also be
turned off to avoid creating ice patches on nearby roads,
driveways, and sidewalks.

7 -Day and Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

48° / 36°
Clearing skies late
Clearing skies late 90% 48° 36°

Thursday

55° / 33°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 55° 33°

Friday

63° / 40°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 63° 40°

Saturday

64° / 44°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 64° 44°

Sunday

67° / 50°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 67° 50°

Monday

70° / 60°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 70° 60°

Tuesday

79° / 62°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 20% 79° 62°

Hourly Forecast

46°

6 PM
Wind
50%
46°

45°

7 PM
PM Rain
40%
45°

45°

8 PM
Light Rain
40%
45°

44°

9 PM
Wind
30%
44°

44°

10 PM
Showers
30%
44°

43°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
43°

42°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
42°

41°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
41°

40°

2 AM
Wind
0%
40°

39°

3 AM
Wind
0%
39°

38°

4 AM
Wind
10%
38°

38°

5 AM
Wind
10%
38°

37°

6 AM
Wind
0%
37°

37°

7 AM
Wind
0%
37°

37°

8 AM
Wind
0%
37°

39°

9 AM
Wind
0%
39°

40°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
40°

42°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
42°

45°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
45°

48°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
48°

50°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
50°

52°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

54°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
54°

54°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
54°

