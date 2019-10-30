First Freeze Warnings of the season issued for Central Texas

Austin, Texas (KXAN) — The first Freeze Warnings of the season have been issued for the Texas Hill Country and Williamson County in the Austin metro area. Low temperatures as cold as 28 degrees are forecast early Thursday.

Here are the details of the Freeze Warnings, issued by the National Weather Service offices in San Angelo, Fort Worth, and Austin/San Antonio:

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Williamson and Bandera Counties. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 AM CDT Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Freeze conditions can harm crops, other sensitive plants and vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...In addition to covering your plants and pipes remember to bring your outdoor pets in overnight and check on people to make sure they have a warm place to shelter from the cold. Freezing temperatures will again be possible Friday morning across a larger portion of South Central Texas. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Llano, Burnet, Edwards, Real, Kerr, Gillespie, Kendall and Blanco Counties. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 AM CDT Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Freeze conditions can harm crops, other sensitive plants and vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...In addition to covering your plants and pipes remember to bring your outdoor pets in overnight and check on people to make sure they have a warm place to shelter from the cold. Freezing temperatures will again be possible Friday morning across a larger portion of South Central Texas. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures ranging from 20 to 30 degrees expected. * WHERE...All of West Central Texas. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 10 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will damage crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chill values will range from the low teens to the lower 20s during the morning hours. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures between 27 and 32 degrees expected. * WHERE...North, Northeast, and Central Texas. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 10 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty northwest winds 20 to 30 mph will result in wind chills in the teens to lower 20s by sunrise. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Freeze Warning means that the season`s first episode of sub- freezing temperatures are likely to occur. These conditions will kill sensitive plants, and residents are advised to protect tender vegetation. Automatic sprinkler systems should also be turned off to avoid creating ice patches on nearby roads, driveways, and sidewalks.