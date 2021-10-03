Fall foliage guide: Here are the autumn tree colors you could see soon

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Spooky season is upon us in Central Texas — and so is fall foliage!
While it may seem that Texas’ long summers turn directly into winter, we do see a small stretch of autumn. Much of Central Texas has native trees that are evergreen (like our infamous cedar trees), but that doesn’t mean we don’t experience our own taste of beautiful fall colors.
Maple trees put on a great show in the autumn across the Lone Star State. You can recognize these by their bright red, yellow and orange leaves that tend to peak in late October or early November, according to Trips to Discover. Using this data, in addition to The Spruce, here’s a look at the colors you may see this fall.
The Texas Ash tree is another common tree that changes colors from green to reds, yellows and oranges.
The Cottonwood tree is noticeable for its bright yellow hues in the fall.
The American Sweetgum is another noticeable tree for its array of different autumn colors. Sweetgum leaves turn red, orange and even purple!
Dogwood is more than just a popular restaurant in Austin. It’s another beautiful tree that can be found throughout Central Texas. This tree turns orange and red and can be distinguished for it’s relatively shorter size, maxing at around 25 feet tall.
Hickory trees are tall, shady trees in the summer. But come fall, they turn a beautiful golden brown. This tree is also known for its edible nuts and smoky wood for smoking meats.