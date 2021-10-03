Fall foliage guide: Here are the autumn tree colors you could see soon

KEW, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 16: Leaves on the ground of a pathway in the southwest corner of Kew Gardens on November 16, 2016 in Kew, England (Photo by Ben Perry/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Spooky season is upon us in Central Texas — and so is fall foliage!

While it may seem that Texas’ long summers turn directly into winter, we do see a small stretch of autumn. Much of Central Texas has native trees that are evergreen (like our infamous cedar trees), but that doesn’t mean we don’t experience our own taste of beautiful fall colors.

Maple trees put on a great show in the autumn across the Lone Star State. You can recognize these by their bright red, yellow and orange leaves that tend to peak in late October or early November, according to Trips to Discover. Using this data, in addition to The Spruce, here’s a look at the colors you may see this fall.

HIMEJI, JAPAN – NOVEMBER 26: Colors changed maple trees seen at Shoshazan Engyoji Temple on November 26, 2013 in Himeji, Japan. Thousands of tourists come to enjoy the autumn colors of the maple leaves every year (Photo by Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images)

The Texas Ash tree is another common tree that changes colors from green to reds, yellows and oranges.

KNUTSFORD, UNITED KINGDOM – OCTOBER 21: Specimen trees begin to take on autumnal colors at a tree plantation in the Cheshire countryside on October 21, 2013 in Knutsford, United Kingdom. Members of the public have submitted their observations to the trust’s Nature’s Calendar which shows that the traditional Autumn tints are finally appearing on ash, elder, oak and horse chestnut. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

The Cottonwood tree is noticeable for its bright yellow hues in the fall.

The American Sweetgum is another noticeable tree for its array of different autumn colors. Sweetgum leaves turn red, orange and even purple!

TOPSHOT – A leaf from a sweetgum tree (Liquidambar styraciflua) lies on the grass at Godewaersvelde early October 27, 2017 (AFP via Getty Images/PHILIPPE HUGUEN)

Dogwood is more than just a popular restaurant in Austin. It’s another beautiful tree that can be found throughout Central Texas. This tree turns orange and red and can be distinguished for it’s relatively shorter size, maxing at around 25 feet tall.

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 09: A detail of a Pink Dogwood on the second hole during the third round of the 2016 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2016 in Augusta, Georgia (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Hickory trees are tall, shady trees in the summer. But come fall, they turn a beautiful golden brown. This tree is also known for its edible nuts and smoky wood for smoking meats.